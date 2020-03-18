Battleship Memorial Park closing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

Mobile, Alabama, March 18, 2020 – Following the direction of our nation’s leaders, Battleship Memorial Park will close to visitors on Friday, March 20, 5:00 p.m. until further notice. The health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers

and visitors are our primary concern during these uncertain times. We fully support the efforts to flatten the curve on the COVID-19 virus and to do our part in ensuring the safety of the public. We will use our closure to sanitize the

park and prepare for reopening. We will continue to monitor the recommendations of the CDC and our government leaders. We will reopen the park when we feel it is safe and will make that announcement once a date has been

determined. In the meantime, we hope you will continue to follow us on social media and watch for our reopening. Thank you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times.

