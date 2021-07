PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Davis Animal Hospital on Davis HWY started a sign war with Tires Plus auto store located across the street.

The first round began on July 16 when Tires Plus accepted the challenge.

Davis Animal Hospital striking first with many car puns.

Tires Plus clapped back going from cars to cats.

From car techs to vet techs, there are some creative minds at work in Northwest Florida.