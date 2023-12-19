BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Christmas is almost here and Circle K is offering an early present to customers in Louisiana.

Participating Circle K locations will have discounted gas and hot food during its Wednesday, Dec. 20 Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up.

The gas station said drivers can get up to 30 cents off per gallon of fuel applied directly at the pump from 4-7 p.m. and 50% off hot food from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This special discount is being offered in Baton Rouge, Little Rock, New Orleans, Mobile/Pensacola, Jackson, Birmingham and Montgomery.

Check out this link to find a Circle K nearest to you.

Latest Posts: