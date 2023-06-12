BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge African American Museum has been an integral part of the capital area community since it was founded in 2001.

Just over two decades after the late Sadie Roberts-Jospeh created the gallery, its organizers and supporters are celebrating a pivotal moment in its history.

The museum is poised to relocate, and locals are invited to celebrate the move on Juneteenth. The original South Boulevard location has been a fixture in the neighborhood for nearly 21 years. But on Monday, June 19, the Baton Rouge African American Museum will officially break ground on a different site at 805 Saint Louis Street.

The gallery is hosting a celebration of both Juneteenth, which is also known as Freedom Day, and its groundbreaking at noon. Guests will enjoy refreshments and music.

