Bat infestation at Minor Elementary School delays start of in-person learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Minor Elementary School will not be joining the rest of the Birmingham City Schools in starting in-person learning next week due to bats infesting the school.

According to BCS, students and faculty will not be allowed on the premises as crews try to mitigate the bat issue. They expect the process to take at least one week.

“We appreciate the hard work of our faculty and staff. We know many of our students are looking forward to the return to in-person learning, but we must address this issue in the best interest of their health and safety,” BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan said.

Schools are set to return to in-person learning starting Nov. 9.

The Child Nutrition Program will continue at Minor during this time at the curbside of the school. The meals will be prepared at another school and brought to Minor for students to pick up.

