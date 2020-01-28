Barbie to introduce “most diverse doll line” yet

Mobile, Ala. (CNN) — Barbie dolls are known for getting makeovers.
But, this time, the toys are evolving to better reflect the children who play with them.
Barbie says a new release of toys is the brand’s “most diverse doll line” yet.
Some of the new Barbies have rainbow-colored hair or no hair at all.
Others have wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs.
They come in varied skin tones.
One has Vitiligo. That’s a disease in which blotches of skin lack pigment.
Barbie says on its website the dolls are to add “more diversity for endless storytelling possibilities.”
Mattel has been criticized in the past for its unrealistic portrayal of beauty.

