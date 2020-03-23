Baptist Health Care implementing no visitation policy, postponing elective surgeries

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Baptist Health Care is implementing a no visitation policy on Tuesday, March 24, and postponing elective surgeries and procedures.

Below a press release from Baptist Health Care:

Effective Tuesday, March 24, at 5 a.m., a No Visitation policy with limited entry doors will be activated at Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital. Visitor exceptions will be made for end of life and critical caregivers. Approved visitors will be actively screened prior to entrance with CDC screening questions and temperature checks. We recognize and value the vital role friends and family play in restoring the health of their loved ones, but we believe these measures are necessary for the wellbeing of our patients, team members and the community we serve.

At Baptist Health Care, our top priority continues to be the safety of our patients, visitors and team members. Following Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health & Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, elective surgeries and procedures at Baptist Health Care facilities have been postponed. This includes Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center, Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile Ambulatory Surgery Center, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital. We are working with all patients to reschedule their care to a future date and ensuring their current needs are being met. Exceptions will be made for time-sensitive and urgent needs on a patient-by-patient basis. This action allows us to redeploy resources including supplies, equipment and staff to meet the current and future needs of our community.

All screening appointments for imaging, including mammograms, DEXA scans, lung CTs and screening endoscopy, are being rescheduled for late April. Medically urgent imaging appointments will remain unchanged as scheduled

Baptist Health Care