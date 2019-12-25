Bank robbery suspect threw stolen money and wished everyone a ‘Merry Christmas,’ witness said

(CNN) — A Colorado Springs bank robbery got a Christmas spin.

Around noon on Monday, police said that an older man threatened a bank with the use of a weapon.

But he took a page from another man with a white beard, according to a witness.

“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place,’” Dion Pascale told CNN affiliate KKTV. “He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!’”

Bystanders gathered the scattered cash and returned it to the bank teller as the suspect walked next door to the Starbucks and waited for the police, Pascale said.

The suspect, identified as David Wayne Oliver, was taken into custody at the coffee shop, police said. It is unclear if Oliver has representation.

