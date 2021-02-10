Bandmates remember Mobile musician killed in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local musician lost his life in a crash early Sunday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol reports Marcus Baggins was headed East when another car going the wrong way hit his vehicle.

Marcus Baggins was a man who would light up a room. His bandmate Jaron Churchwell said, “There was not a moment hanging out with Marcus where he wasn’t either getting cracked up, or cracking us up, or just being happy in general. He always had a smile on his face.”

Marcus had an infectious laugh that would make you smile. He was the singer for Plastic Weekend.

The band’s drummer Cory Dickinson said, “We’re best friends and you know Marcus was a part of that, and I think that he definitely brought something to the group that you just can’t replace.”

Plastic Weekend

Cory has known Marcus for the last five years. He says the band was filming in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He said, “One of our next music videos that we were going to put out, the night before, so we were together a handful of hours before the accident… Me and Zach left and went home, and everything was great until I woke up the next morning and I got a call from his family and they told us what happened.”

Churchwell said, “Yah, I had heard about it from Cory, and I mean, it’s just one of those things that it’s so hard to say. And there’s no reaction to it that it’s like it’s just pure shock. I think we’re all in shock really.”

There will be a Celebration of Life for Marcus on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 3 Circle Church in Fairhope.