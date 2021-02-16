‘Ball Gown Throw Down’ event canceled Tuesday due to weather, still raises money for charity

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Darby Ulery found a way to bring Mardi Gras spirit to downtown Fairhope, while keeping things COVID-friendly.

“A socially distant alternative to Mardi Gras,” she said.

A small street band was to come perform, stopping by participating businesses. Meanwhile, people were encouraged to come shop and dine downtown wearing ball gowns and comfortable shoes.

Ulery organized this to occur on two separate days, Saturday and Fat Tuesday. On Saturday, it was still warm enough to pull it off.

“It went really well,” Ulery said.

But as temperatures dropped drastically, Ulery made the decision to cancel Tuesday for safety reasons. Still, the underlying purpose of the event was a success.

“A really important part of this event was raising money, we weren’t just out there being silly for no reason,” she said.

Ulery said all participating businesses still chipped in for a donation to the Ecumenical Ministries Foundation. If you would like to donate, you can click here. Enter “Ball Gown Throw Down” under “Special Instructions.”

