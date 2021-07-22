Baldwin first county in U.S. to receive new specialized training for first responders

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot goes on inside the Baldwin County Emergency Management Headquarters. It’s where emergency personnel from across the county collaborate on how to best respond when disaster strikes.

During typical training sessions, emergency leaders both map out and facilitate the training exercises – meaning they can’t participate in the training themselves.

The first week of August – that’s going to change. The Center for Disaster Prevention will be in charge instead.

“This allows me to participate in this exercise in a role I have day-to-day,” said Baldwin EMA Director Zach Hood. For this exercise, we’re not going to know what is going to happen and when, and that’s what’s going to make it real. We have to participate as we would if something were to happen this afternoon, tomorrow or next week.”

Hood says Baldwin was pegged as the pilot for this program because of how quickly it’s growing.

He also wants to use this as an opportunity to urge families and businesses to go over their disaster preparedness plans.