Baldwin EMA teaching kids about disaster prep

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sixth graders in Fairhope are getting a whirlwind course on any disaster you could imagine this week. It’s part of Baldwin County EMA’s community outreach to get families storm ready. The sessions for sixth graders teach them about not just things that might happen but things they should be ready for.



Jenni Guerry with Baldwin County’s Emergency Management Agency is spending the whole week in different sixth-grade classrooms at Fairhope Intermediate School. She’s quizzing the kids on their disaster knowledge and showing them how they should plan for a tornado, hurricane or other possible natural or man-made calamity. The goal is to take that information home.

“I’m hoping they’re able to go home to their families and begin the conversation that if they don’t already have those plans in place, know what they’re going to do as a family and how they’re going to plan and prepare for their pets I hope that conversation begins today and if they’ve already started their plan, that they continue to build that plan and work on emergency supplies and all the other components to help keep their family safe,” said Guerry.

She says they’re fighting against complacency and a mindset that says it couldn’t happen here.