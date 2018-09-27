Woman claiming to "protect kids from terrorists" scares kids on field trip Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved Video

Foley, Ala. (WKRG-TV)--

A woman is undergoing a mental health evaluation, after scaring some Baldwin County Public School students on a field trip today. The students were visiting the Gulf Bowl in Foley. The woman came inside acting quite odd, and claimed that she would "protect the children from terrorists." She then ran out of the business and into the woods. School staff members called Foley Police. The woman was taken into custody at the nearby Tanger Outlets.

Here is a full statement from Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock about the incident.

"On today's date September 26, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Foley Police Department received a call of a white female that had entered Gulf Bowl and stated that she was "there to protect them from the terrorists" and then ran back outside and into the wood line. There were school children present at the time, so Gulf Bowl and School Board Staff took the necessary precautions because of her unusual behavior and also called the police. Police officers arrived and attempted to locate the female in the woods. An officer was stationed with the students and adults at Gulf Bowl for security purposes. While searching for the female, stores at Tanger Mall called and alerted us to her presence, due to the peculiar behavior she was displaying. Officers responded and located the female. She was charged with Disorderly Conduct and will be further evaluated for mental health status. Foley Police Department and Baldwin County School Officials worked closely together as this situation evolved."

