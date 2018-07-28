Wheelchair-bound Bay Minette woman skydives for the first time Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cheryl Clarke takes one off her "bucket list" with Skydiving the Gulf. The 58-year-old Bay Minette woman has been in a wheelchair almost all of her life. [ + - ] Video

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) -- A leap of faith, 45 years in the making.

Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane was the second item on Cheryl Clarke's bucket list but not anymore.

"I wasn't scared at all," said Clarke after landing. "It is absolutely the most amazing thing I have ever done in my life. It's made number one on my bucket list."

Lots of people skydive but most of them can walk. Multiple Sclerosis took that away from Clarke 45 years ago. She has been in a wheelchair ever since but for almost a minute all that changed. "I was up there and I was equal to everybody. Up there, for the first time in 45 years, I was equal to everybody else."

A thrill ride unlike any other and one she hopes inspires others. "I want everybody to know, it's out there. Grab it, grab that brass ring. Don't let anything stop you. There's a way to do anything you want to do."

The sky is the limit.

Next up on Clarke's bucket list a trip to the Panama Canal, which she plans to take in September, and whitewater rafting down the Colorado River.