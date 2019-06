VIDEO: Massive beach house fire on Ono Island Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

Orange Beach, Ala. (WKRG) - A large house fire burned tonight on Ono Island in Baldwin County. This is just across from the Flora-Bama.

News 5 viewers sent in video Sunday of the massive house fire on Ono Island.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

Viewers tell News 5 you could see the fire from the south side of the island.

We have reached out to local law enforcement for more details.