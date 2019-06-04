USA Health doctors to ride in ambulances in Orange Beach Video Video

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- The City of Orange Beach and USA Health have teamed up to improve the quality of the city's emergency medical responses.

Starting in July, USA doctors will accompany paramedics with the Orange Beach Fire Department on medical emergency calls.

"I don't know if we've accomplished anything greater than this right here. But I don't know how anybody can compare a physician doing a house call in Orange Beach," said Mayor Tony Kennon. "That's about as good as it gets.:

According to officials, this is mutually beneficial because it brings a deeper breadth of medical knowledge out into the field, and also gives USA Health resident physicians a better understanding about what happens during emergency calls.