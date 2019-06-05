Two dead in Highway 90 car crash in Robertsdale Video Video

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Robertsdale police say they will release the names of those involved Thursday. Earlier today News 5 spoke to a man who saw the crash and was the first to call 911.

All day, the curious, the confused, even family members stopped by the crash site along Highway 90 trying to make sense of the senseless.

"It was unreal." Roman Bonner was just finishing up a days work when he saw a Jeep heading south on County Road 85. "It kept coming and coming, and I was like it doesn't look like he's going to stop."

Police say the 16-year-old driver didn't stop. "He hit an SUV, a white SUV on 90, knocked it into a power pole and clipped it like a matchstick and flipped the Jeep over."

Six teenagers were in the Jeep. "I was like Oh my God and saw the arcs of electricity flash and everything and I grabbed a breath, picked up my phone and called 911."

The impact threw three of the teenagers out of the Jeep. One died on the scene, another died at a local hospital. Three others remain hospitalized while the driver was treated and released.

Roman Bonner can't seem to shake the images. It was like something out of a movie, he said, if only he could have re-written the ending, "A split-second, either way, it could have been different."

The best news in all of this is the young woman who was pregnant and driving the white SUV had a baby boy this morning. The baby is fine, and she has some bruises and broken bones but is expected to make a full recovery.