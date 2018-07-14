Turtle found dead with beach chair around neck

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Matt Wear

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) - Sea turtle advocates are continuously reminding beachgoers to clean up their belongings and trash after their visit.

The Fort Morgan Share the Beach posted a graphic photo to their Facebook page showing one situation that can happen when people don't clean up their belongings. It shows a Kemps Ridley turtle upside down with the string of a chair wrapped around its neck. The turtle was found on the beach at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge.

"The chair was around its head when they found it. The chair had barnacles on it so had been in the water for w while. So much stuff left on the beach washes into the gulf. Why we need something like "Leave Only Footprints," said Debbie Harbin with Share the Beach Fort Morgan.

According to the post, Kemps Ridley turtles are on the endangered list.