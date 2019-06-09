Baldwin County

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 03:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:32 PM CDT

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- An accident involving an 18-wheeler has stopped traffic on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 61.

News 5 is told the driver of the 18-wheeler was injured and airlifted from the scene.

 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center