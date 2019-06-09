TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- An accident involving an 18-wheeler has stopped traffic on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 61.
News 5 is told the driver of the 18-wheeler was injured and airlifted from the scene.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man airlifted to hospital after shot by woman in Coffeeville
- UPDATE: Man dies drowns near Fairhope pier
- TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound
- Biker Dad: Thunder rolls for rider killed by alleged DUI driver