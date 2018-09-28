Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary

Courtesy: Stapleton Elementary School

Tigerettes greet Stapleton Elementary School students

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) - Members of the Baldwin County High School Tigerettes greeted students during morning drop-off at Stapleton Elementary School. The Tigerettes opened car doors and greeted students with smiles. Not a bad way to start the last day of the school week.

