Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) - Members of the Baldwin County High School Tigerettes greeted students during morning drop-off at Stapleton Elementary School. The Tigerettes opened car doors and greeted students with smiles. Not a bad way to start the last day of the school week.
