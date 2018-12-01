The Wharf monitoring weather for Saturday outdoor operations
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- With The Wharf in Orange Beach preparing for another busy holiday weekend, managers are keeping an eye on the imminent storms in regards to their outdoor holiday activities.
The ice skating rink is under a tent, so rain will not impact those operating hours. However, if there is thunder or lightning, they will have to close.
Overnight rain could impact the operation of the Ferris Wheel.
"If it starts sprinkling real bad and the wheels get wet, for safety reasons we can't run it, because we don't want any malfunctions to happen," said Emily Miller, one of the managers.
Employees will update outdoor hours of operation here.
