Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Baldwin County High School National Honor Society along with Peer Helpers and the City of Bay Minette held a Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk Thursday.
According to the city, the brief program included a prayer for the families touched by suicide and words of encouragement to be a light for those who may be suffering in silence.
Luminaries were placed along the sidewalk to light the pathway to start the walk of remembrance.
The city says hundreds turned out for the inaugural Light in the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk in Bay Minette, they plan to do more in the future.
Donations were collected at the walk and will be presented to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
