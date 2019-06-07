Tears, candles and balloons at vigil for 15-year-old Robertsdale crash victim Video Video

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Two days after a crash claimed the lives of two teens in Robertsdale, friends and family of the first boy that died gathered in Fairhope Thursday night to pay their respects.

Loved ones organized a candlelight vigil and balloon release for 15-year-old Dezmon Minter, who goes by Dez.

More than 100 people showed up.

Minter was one of six teens in a Jeep Wrangler that ran a stop sign on Highway 90 just east of the Beach Express Tuesday. He died on scene. One of his friends died at the hospital. Another is in a coma. Three others were injured.

The pain is still raw for Minter's loved ones.

"I know he gone, y'all," said Minter's sister Zadie, through tears. "But y'all gotta know, Dez loved everyone of y'all out here. And I love y'all for supporting him. I love y'all for supporting him."

The case of the crash has been handed over to a grand jury.