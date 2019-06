Store owner says woman stole from Wharf business, employees Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) - Orange Beach Police need your help locating a woman who a store owner says stole items from Shades at The Wharf Sunday night.



According to the store’s owner, the woman stole merchandise, including sunglasses. We’re also told she went through purses in the employee area taking cash, social security cards and medications.



If you recognize this woman please call Orange Beach Police.