St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A St. Michael Catholic assistant coach was arrested in Baldwin County Thursday afternoon.

Kyndal Jarrod Minniefield, 25, was charged with domestic violence 3rd and harassment-family.

According to the jail log, Minniefield was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon and was released at 7:25 p.m. Friday evening. His bond was set for $5,000.

Minniefield is a former Daphne High School athlete and studied at Point University.