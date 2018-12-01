Baldwin County

St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A St. Michael Catholic assistant coach was arrested in Baldwin County Thursday afternoon. 

Kyndal Jarrod Minniefield, 25, was charged with domestic violence 3rd and harassment-family. 

According to the jail log, Minniefield was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon and was released at 7:25 p.m. Friday evening. His bond was set for $5,000. 

Minniefield is a former Daphne High School athlete and studied at Point University. 

