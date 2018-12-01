St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A St. Michael Catholic assistant coach was arrested in Baldwin County Thursday afternoon.
Kyndal Jarrod Minniefield, 25, was charged with domestic violence 3rd and harassment-family.
According to the jail log, Minniefield was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon and was released at 7:25 p.m. Friday evening. His bond was set for $5,000.
Minniefield is a former Daphne High School athlete and studied at Point University.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
The Whaf monitoring weather
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Learning in nature's classroom
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Mobile Police end Dauphin Street death investigation, name suspect
- "Billa Bears" arrive, will keep memory of fallen MPD officer alive
- Mark Your Calendar - Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" concert
- Thief steals batteries from MCPS buses
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges
- What's Working: Learning in nature's classroom
- Student says Foley cafeteria worker tossed kid's lunch in the trash when he couldn't pay
- Residents vigilant during Daphne tree-lighting following uptick in car break-ins
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.
- Drexel on the Road: Santa Claus is getting ready for Christmas!
- Man arrested for masturbating at Pensacola park
- Man out of hospital, arrested after crashing into a dozen cars