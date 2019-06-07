Silverhill interim police chief resigns

Baldwin County

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) - News 5 has learned Silverhill Interim Police Chief John Branscomb has resigned his position effective this week. 

We spoke to Branscomb Tuesday after viewers reported to us that police officers were leaving the force this week. He confirmed that the town was short on officers this week due to vacations and training, but said business would resume as usual on Monday. 

On Thursday, Branscomb told us he has accepted a position with another agency. 

The department has advertised multiple positions in recent weeks. Mayor Jared Lyles is expected to provide us with more information as to who the new chief will be and what other positions are currently left vacant.

