Seeing BP money at work: Officials tour restoration projects in D'Olive Watershed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) --They may be beautiful, but there are a lot of issues plaguing our waterways.

Streams and creeks in the D'Olive Watershed have eroded over the years and are now very wide. So now when it rains a lot, more stormwater is falling into the creek, moving downstream at a faster rate, pulling sediment and pollutants into major bodies of water like the Mobile Bay.

“All that sediment starts to cover all the submerged vegetation in the bay and that’s where the chain of life starts," said Paul Lammers with the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program. "That’s where the shrimp and the other critters that we like to eat, that’s where they breed and thrive and if we destroy that ecosystem we are destroying the estuary.”

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program has been partnering with the City of Daphne to use $12 million of BP oil spill money to restore waterways along the D'Olive Watershed.

On Thursday, they hosted a tour for officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties to see the work that has been done so far. Officials got to see several streams that have been restored to their original size.

“This is as we like to call it the stop the bleeding," said Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood. "These are the major areas of impact that we’ve been able to identify. There’s still a lot more out there, but these are the ones that needed to be addressed first.”

Environmental officials hope the work being done in Daphne will serve as a model for other communities as more restore act funding becomes available.

“The things that they’ve done here, do they apply to what we’re trying to do in Three Mile Creek watershed and I’m convinced that they are," said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Everyone on the tour Thursday seemed to be in agreement protecting our waterways needs to be made a priority.