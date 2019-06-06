Robertsdale Police release names, update investigation into deadly crash Video Video

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- "This was a dangerous scene," said Robertsdale Police Lt. Rex Bishop. "We had live wires. We had a lot of debris scattered."

Two days after a car crash takes the lives of two teenagers and sends an expectant mother and four more teenagers to the hospital, Robertsdale Police release their names.

15-year-old Dezmon Minter of Loxley died at the scene.

15-year-old Robert Sellers of Deatsville died at a local hospital.

16-year-old Corey Clem from Robertsdale is out of the hospital.

16-year-old Rafael Nunez is also from Robertsdale and remains in Sacred Heart hospital in stable condition.

16-year-old Austin Langham, Robertsdale, is in serious condition at University Hospital in Mobile.

"And the last time I spoke his family, he was in a coma," said Bishop.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Highlander, is 27-year-old Taylor Baxter from Robertsdale. She is also in stable condition. "She is the expectant mother, and she had her baby and both are doing well."

The 16-year-old driver was the only one in the Jeep wearing a seatbelt. His name was not released at the request of the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office. "Because there are deaths involved," said Bishop, "this will be presented to a grand jury and the grand jury will decide if there are any charges that need to come out of this case."

The preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep, loaded with six teenagers, ran the stop sign at County Road 85 and U.S. Highway 90 and collided with Baxter's SUV. "At this time we do not have any reason to believe that drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor," added Bishop.