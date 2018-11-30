Residents vigilant during Daphne tree-lighting following uptick in car break-ins
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - Those who attended Daphne's tree lighting Thursday were sure to lock their car doors.
This, following an uptick in burglaries across the entire county - including a string of car break-ins during Fairhope's tree-lighting earlier this month.
"Even with Daphne, it's a small-knit town, but you still can't be too safe," said Darren Turner. He and his wife Ambreia say they're consistently vigilant with locking their cars.
Steve Blanshan was also at the tree-lighting. He grew up in Phoenix.
"So it's actually second nature to lock my door all the time because there were so many break-ins," he said. "Even in a small town like Daphne, I think it's more and more important to be paying attention to stuff like that."
At last check, no break-ins were reported during the Daphne event.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Mobile Police end Dauphin Street death investigation, name suspect
- "Billa Bears" arrive, will keep memory of fallen MPD officer alive
- Mark Your Calendar - Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" concert
- Thief steals batteries from MCPS buses
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges
- What's Working: Learning in nature's classroom
- Student says Foley cafeteria worker tossed kid's lunch in the trash when he couldn't pay
- Residents vigilant during Daphne tree-lighting following uptick in car break-ins
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.
- Drexel on the Road: Santa Claus is getting ready for Christmas!
- Man arrested for masturbating at Pensacola park
- Man out of hospital, arrested after crashing into a dozen cars