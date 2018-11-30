Residents vigilant during Daphne tree-lighting following uptick in car break-ins Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - Those who attended Daphne's tree lighting Thursday were sure to lock their car doors.

This, following an uptick in burglaries across the entire county - including a string of car break-ins during Fairhope's tree-lighting earlier this month.

"Even with Daphne, it's a small-knit town, but you still can't be too safe," said Darren Turner. He and his wife Ambreia say they're consistently vigilant with locking their cars.

Steve Blanshan was also at the tree-lighting. He grew up in Phoenix.

"So it's actually second nature to lock my door all the time because there were so many break-ins," he said. "Even in a small town like Daphne, I think it's more and more important to be paying attention to stuff like that."

At last check, no break-ins were reported during the Daphne event.