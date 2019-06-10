Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) -- The DA's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Robinson Ridge Road near Highway 84. Sources tell News 5 a woman shot a man.

The shooting happened in Coffeeville, but the victim was picked up by LifeFlight in Grove Hill.

The man was airlifted from Grove Hill Hospital to University Hospital. Clarke County Sheriff's office is working on this case.

This is a developing story and News 5 is working to find out more information.