PREVIEW: Legends in Concert opens Friday at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- The 461-seat theater at OWA in Foley is scheduled to open this Friday for the first show of the season. The cast for Legends in Concert will change depending on the time of year, but the first acts to perform this year will include tributes to Bruno Mars, Reba McEntire, Elvis, Rod Stewart and Garth Brooks.

The entire crew rehearsed their show for News 5 Wednesday morning at the new theater.

Legends in Concert is the longest-running production show in Las Vegas history. All shows are family-friendly according to staff.

Tickets for each show are $34.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 4-12 and free for children under 4 years of age.