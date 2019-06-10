UPDATE: Man dies drowns near Fairhope pier Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol says a man has drowned after falling off a sailboat near Fairhope Pier Sunday afternoon.

According to Marine Patrol, 54-year-old Paul Pugh of Lincoln, Alabama was on a sailboat with two other people. They were in the channel approaching the marina when Pugh fell off the boat. Marine Patrol says he was on the bow of the boat reaching for a hook when he lost his balance. He was able to tread water for a few minutes. The operator turned the boat around and saw Pugh on his back unresponsive.

Several witnesses on nearby boats assisted with pulling Pugh out of the water and to shore. CPR was administered, and Pugh was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor.