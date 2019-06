SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) - Summerdale Police released a video showing a vehicle striking a patrol car from behind during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Sunday night around 9:50 p.m.



Summerdale Police want to remind everyone to pay attention while driving and to watch out for emergency vehicles.



The driver of that car is quoted saying "I didn't see your [blue] lights". While this incident was minor, it could have been much worse.