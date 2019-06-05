UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing in Elsanor Video

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6/5/19 7:25 a.m.) A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. 27-year-old Devon Mount is charged with assault.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office reports the victim is in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least one person has been detained at the scene of a possible stabbing on Whispering Pines South near Greek Cemetery Road.

The situation is being described as an assault involving a knife.

Crime scene tape is up at two different properties.

This is a developing story. We'll update this page as we get more information.