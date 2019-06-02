Non-profit teaches life-saving techniques Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FAIRHOPE, Ala (WKRG) -- Saturday marks the first day of National CPR and AED awareness week. To kick that off, one local non-profit is working to be sure that everyone gets a chance to learn these life-saving measures.

Heart for Athletes is a local non-profit dedicated to educating people about sudden cardiac arrest. They also teach CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to help if someone may be in cardiac arrest.

Saturday morning at Fairhope public library, parents, grandparents and children all learned how to properly perform CPR, as well as how to use an AED.

"It's so important for those kids and the parents and everybody to know again that they can be that bridge to life, and they can save a life and be a potential hero to someone else," said Amy Cockrell, the executive director for Heart for Athletes.

According to Cockrell, sudden cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes from the age of 17-35.

It is something that is personal for Jack and Kriss Daily. Eight years ago, Jack and his grandsons were at a skateboard park, when one needed medical help.

"One of them took a bad fall and couldn't breathe. I didn't know what to do," said Jack Daily.

His grandson was ok, but Jack is still emotional about the accident.

"I have wanted to learn CPR to be better prepared for an incident like that," said Daily.

He and his wife went to Fairhope Public Library to learn those important life-saving techniques.

"I feel 100% more confident. It went from zero to 100," said Daily.

"We want to know that people can do something once the cardiac arrest has happened," said Cockrell.

Heart for Athletes will also be hosting a free screening event for teens ages 13-18 on July 24th in Mobile. A place will be announced at a later date. They say they've found 1 in 300 teens screened at their events are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest, and this will get those teens at risk towards the help they need.