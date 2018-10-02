NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: Health Dept. says Daphne Taco Bell clear following viral video Video Video Video

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A representative with the Baldwin County Health Department says it received several complaints following a video of maggots in the Daphne Taco Bell.

After an inspection Monday morning, the health department says the restaurant is clean.

The video was posted online over the weekend by a former employee, Deambro Cummings.

Cummings says he shot the video Friday night and quit Saturday. He says he was frustrated with the lack of cleanliness at the restaurant.

The video appears to show maggots crawling around a table. Cummings says that table is where employees make burritos.

Like other food establishments, the Taco Bell is normally inspected every four months. The next inspection will be in November.

While restaurants know they'll be inspected every four months, the exact day and time aren't announced.

The last grade for Taco Bell in Daphne on Highway 98 was 97-percent.

News 5 has reached out to Taco Bell's corporate office for comment and we're waiting to hear back.

Tune in at News 5 at 6 p.m. for the story.