Mark Your Calendar - Jubilee Festival of Arts

MOBILE, Ala. - Welcome to WKRG's "Mark Your Calendar" for September 27, 2018. Today, John Nodar welcomes Linda Mong, Chairman of the Jubilee Festival of Arts along with Denise Curtis from the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The 30th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts is set to attract thousands to the oak-lined Main Street of Daphne, Alabama September 29th and 30th. Art, music & seafood meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts this family-friendly festival each year in coordination with the City of Daphne.

ARTS & CRAFTS VENDORS: Visit nearly 100 arts and crafts vendors showcasing the very best in jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculpture, wood, mixed media, functional & decorative items. As a juried art show, vendors are competing for cash prizes which will be awarded Saturday night. It's not too early to start thinking about Christmas presents you won't find anywhere else.

HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBITION: New this year, up-and-coming artists will be on display in the High School Art Exhibit presented by Riviera Utilities. Their work can be found in the Jubilee Courtyard next to the Pigeon Hole. This is an opportunity for high school art students to compete, exhibit their work and earn prizes. It is also a great way to showcase the wonderful artistic talent found in the high schools located on the Eastern Shore.

WHAT : 30th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts WHEN : September 29 & 30, 2018 | 10AM - 5PM WHERE : Olde Towne Daphne PHONE : (251) 928-6387 WEBSITE : www.thejubileefestival.com FACEBOOK : facebook.com/jubileefestivaldaphne

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts the Jubilee Festival of Arts each year to support tourism and the arts & spotlight the beauty and fun of Olde Towne Daphne.