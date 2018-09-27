Baldwin County

Mark Your Calendar - Jubilee Festival of Arts

30th Annual Festival to be held in Daphne, AL on September 29 & 30, 2018

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 10:14 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 10:17 AM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. - Welcome to WKRG's "Mark Your Calendar" for September 27, 2018.  Today, John Nodar welcomes Linda Mong, Chairman of the Jubilee Festival of Arts along with Denise Curtis from the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. 

The 30th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts is set to attract thousands to the oak-lined Main Street of Daphne, Alabama September 29th and 30th. Art, music & seafood meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts this family-friendly festival each year in coordination with the City of Daphne.

ARTS & CRAFTS VENDORS: Visit nearly 100 arts and crafts vendors showcasing the very best in jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculpture, wood, mixed media, functional & decorative items. As a juried art show, vendors are competing for cash prizes which will be awarded Saturday night. It's not too early to start thinking about Christmas presents you won't find anywhere else.

HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBITION: New this year, up-and-coming artists will be on display in the High School Art Exhibit presented by Riviera Utilities. Their work can be found in the Jubilee Courtyard next to the Pigeon Hole. This is an opportunity for high school art students to compete, exhibit their work and earn prizes. It is also a great way to showcase the wonderful artistic talent found in the high schools located on the Eastern Shore.

 

WHAT:

30th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts

WHEN:

September 29 & 30, 2018  |  10AM - 5PM

WHERE:

Olde Towne Daphne

PHONE:

(251) 928-6387

WEBSITE:

www.thejubileefestival.com

FACEBOOK:

facebook.com/jubileefestivaldaphne

 

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts the Jubilee Festival of Arts each year to support tourism and the arts & spotlight the beauty and fun of Olde Towne Daphne.

 

