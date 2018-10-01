Mark Your Calendar - 29th Annual Parade of Homes
See the latest trends in in homebuilding
MOBILE, Ala. - Welcome to WKRG's "Mark Your Calendar" for Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Today, John Nodar welcomes the President of the Baldwin County Home Builders Association, Gene Evans. We are talking about the 29th Annual Parade of Homes. 46 homes located in Baldwin County for your viewing pleasure. Asking for a $5 donation at the Showcase Home in Stone Creek, Fairhope. Donations benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.
|
WHAT:
|
29th Annual Parade of Homes
|
WHEN:
|
Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 6, 7 | 10AM – 5PM
|
WHERE:
|
Baldwin County, Alabama
|
WEBSITE:
|
PHONE:
|
(251) 928-9927
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pet of the Week: Sweet little Gilda
- New online Probate Court system could make researching ancestry easier
- Mt. Vernon woman killed in weekend crash
- Mobile County Probate Court first in state for all digital records
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Fairhope High School Principal "disgusted and ashamed" that vulgar song was played at football game
- Mark Your Calendar - 29th Annual Parade of Homes
- Faith Time: Sukkot
- Bikers ride to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Student arrested for making threat against Catholic school
- OCSO receive reports of man on the beach with a sword
- Florida man finds cockroach in Burger King Whopper
- Early morning crash claims life of driver