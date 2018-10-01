Mark Your Calendar - 29th Annual Parade of Homes

Baldwin County

See the latest trends in in homebuilding

MOBILE, Ala. - Welcome to WKRG's "Mark Your Calendar" for Wednesday, September 26, 2018.  Today, John Nodar welcomes the President of the Baldwin County Home Builders Association, Gene Evans. We are talking about the 29th Annual Parade of Homes. 46 homes located in Baldwin County for your viewing pleasure. Asking for a $5 donation at the Showcase Home in Stone Creek, Fairhope. Donations benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.

WHAT:

29th Annual Parade of Homes

WHEN:

Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 6, 7 | 10AM – 5PM

WHERE:

Baldwin County, Alabama

WEBSITE:

http://www.bchba.com

PHONE:

(251) 928-9927


 

