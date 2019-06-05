UPDATE: Man who ran into "alligator-infested swamp" has been found

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m.) -- Byl has been found.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) - Summerdale Police are searching for Mark Thomas Byl after he ran from police earlier this week. According to Summerdale PD, Byl jumped a fence and ran into "a gator infested swamp area".

Mark Thomas Byl has arrest records dating back to 2003 with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office. He has warrants with Summerdale PD and with the BCSO.

News 5 is gathering more information.

If you have seen him you're asked to call 251-947-4010.