Longtime pastor of Robertsdale catholic church passes away

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:07 PM CDT

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Father Bill James has passed away. James served as a pastor at St. Patrick Catholic Church before retiring in 2011. James also marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior in Montgomery during the civil rights movement. 

St. Patrick Catholic Church has announced funeral arrangements for Father James:

Office of the Dead, 6/7/19 -- 6 p.m.

Visitation, 6/8/19 -- 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mass, 6/8/19 -- 11 a.m.

Burial will take place in Birmingham on Monday.

