UPDATE: More families come forward with reports of kids receiving sleep aids at Camp Beckwith
UPDATE 7/26/2018 12:50 P.M.
The sheriff's office confirms about a dozen families have come forward now, including one family from last year.
News 5 is working to gather more information on the new allegations.
ORIGINAL STORY:
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint against a summer camp in Fairhope.
According to the sheriff's office, they received a report of someone at Camp Beckwith giving three campers melatonin.
Melatonin is commonly used to help people sleep.
The sheriff's office says they are working with the District Attorney's office to look into the allegations.
