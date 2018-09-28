Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hounddog Music Fest Raises Money for Baldwin County Humane Society

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) -- Last minute preparations are underway for Saturday's 2nd Annual Hound Dog Music Festival. The event raises money for The Baldwin County Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter established in 1979.

Organizers say last year's music festival raised 14-thousand dollars for homeless, abused and injured animals. They expect to exceed that amount this year.

Bands set to take to the stage include The Marlowe Boys, The Levin Brothers and Modern Eldorados.

Hound Dog Music Festival is being held at Hidden Lake Barn in Silverhill from 4-8 pm. Gates open at 3 pm.

For more information, go to BaldwinHumane.org