Hemp farming in Baldwin County, pioneers "cautiously optimistic" Video Video

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's seeding time, and a new crop is coming to Baldwin County: hemp.

The practice is legal under a pilot program that passed under the Farm Act last year.

Daniel Penry, who works Penry Farms just outside of Daphne, is the first farmer in the county to have seeds already planted.

"The money's good, we can make a crop, so we thought - go for it," Penry told News 5.

While he's excited, the risks aren't lost on him.

"It's never really been grown here before, so we don't know what the weather's gonna do as far as heat and humidity and all that," he said. And at $1 dollar per seed, the price to plant is steep.

Penry's end goal for the crop is to tap into the CBD oil market. He says that's a popular move among Baldwin County farmers now, because commodity crops aren't as lucrative as they once were.

Note: Hemp is not marijuana. It does not contain enough THC to get you high. Hemp contains less that 0.3 percent THC. The FDA will test the crop before it gets processed. If any portion tests for more than 0.3 percent, the entire crop has to be burned.