HEARTWARMING: Bay Minette Elementary student joins SRO in uniform

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) - It's a story out of Baldwin County that will hit you right in the feels.

Baldwin County Public Schools posted to its Facebook page commending Bay Minette School Resource Officer Ronald Saladin for going out of his way to make an elementary school student feel special.

The post says the young boy can't go outside for recess because of a health issue.

So, instead, SRO Saladin purchased a police uniform for the student with his own money and made him his partner for a foot patrol.

This is the text that was posted along with the heartwarming photos on the Baldwin County Public Schools Facebook page: "SRO SURPRISE! We heard about this great story and had to share! School Resource Officer Ronald Saladin purchased with his own money police attire for one of the students at Bay Minette Elementary. The student has a health issue which prevents him from going outside during playground time. Officer Saladin learned of the situation and invited the student to assist him on foot patrol during that time. We hear that this has made such a difference with the student who was feeling left out of the fun. Relationships are being formed and examples are being set. Thank you Officer Saladin for turning a frown upside down!"