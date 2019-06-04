Have a cup of coffee with Summerdale PD Wednesday
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Officers with the Summerdale Police Department invite you to have coffee with the force Wednesday morning.
Coffee with a Cop is a regular event, allowing citizens in the community to voice their concerns with police or to ask any questions they may have. The meeting gives everyone an insight as to what issues the police department currently faces and is an open platform giving citizens the chance to voice their concerns, too.
Coffee with a Cop will be held at the Town of Summerdale Community Center located at 300 W. Jackson St. in Summerdale.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed
- Community bands together for sidewalks
- Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County
- Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
- Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
- Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city