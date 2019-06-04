Have a cup of coffee with Summerdale PD Wednesday

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Officers with the Summerdale Police Department invite you to have coffee with the force Wednesday morning.

Coffee with a Cop is a regular event, allowing citizens in the community to voice their concerns with police or to ask any questions they may have. The meeting gives everyone an insight as to what issues the police department currently faces and is an open platform giving citizens the chance to voice their concerns, too.

Coffee with a Cop will be held at the Town of Summerdale Community Center located at 300 W. Jackson St. in Summerdale.