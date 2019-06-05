Gator walks across busy road in Daphne Video

DAPHNE, ALA. (WKRG) - A News 5 viewer spotted an alligator walking across County Road 13 in Daphne on Tuesday afternoon.



The alligator was spotted walking from the French Settlement neighborhood, across County Road 13 and seen entering Sehoy.



Leslie Ezell is a local real estate agent and was picking up signs in front of the neighborhood when she saw the alligator.