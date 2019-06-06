Foley couple celebrating 70 years together
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- It’s a love story that started in 1947, blossoming into a 70-year marriage. Jean and Mickey Holloran celebrated their wedding anniversary with friends and family in their community Wednesday afternoon.
“She said when I first met her just do what she tells me and everything will be fine,” says Mickey.
The couple’s family invited News 5 to a ceremony in Foley. Jean tells us a marriage this long is a lot of hard work, but she has plenty of jokes about the time they’ve spent together over the years.
“You have to give each other a little bit of space sometimes,” she says.
“Does he get on your nerves a little bit,” we asked.
“Every once in a while, like every day,” she jokes.
The two have lived in their community for 18 years, but plan to move out of the neighborhood soon.
