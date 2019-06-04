Florida plane makes crash landing in Baldwin County
ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Baldwin County deputy on patrol off U.S. Highway 90 came across an unusual find; a Cessna, single-engine plane that was somewhere it's not supposed to be. Connie Reynolds lives nearby.
"We didn't hear sirens, we didn't hear nothing. The doors were open so it looks like whoever was in it walked away. It's just the way we found it."
The unidentified pilot was nowhere to be found initially but did return to the crash site after getting medical attention for minor injuries.
The plane is registered to a company in Crestview, Fla. The pilot had gotten permission to land at the private airstrip off Koyer Road. It's not known why though he needed to get the plane on the ground.
Authorities kept everyone at a distance because of a fuel leak. The FAA is now investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed
- Community bands together for sidewalks
- Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County
- Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
- Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
- Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city