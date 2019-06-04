Baldwin County

Florida plane makes crash landing in Baldwin County

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Baldwin County deputy on patrol off U.S. Highway 90 came across an unusual find; a Cessna, single-engine plane that was somewhere it's not supposed to be. Connie Reynolds lives nearby.  

"We didn't hear sirens, we didn't hear nothing. The doors were open so it looks like whoever was in it walked away. It's just the way we found it."

The unidentified pilot was nowhere to be found initially but did return to the crash site after getting medical attention for minor injuries.

The plane is registered to a company in Crestview, Fla. The pilot had gotten permission to land at the private airstrip off Koyer Road. It's not known why though he needed to get the plane on the ground.

Authorities kept everyone at a distance because of a fuel leak. The FAA is now investigating to determine exactly what happened.

