First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley

Foley, AL - Folks have been guessing all week what was being built along Highway 59 just north of downtown Foley.

Now, we know, it's a solar field.

Four rows of 160 solar panels are now in place, soaking up the sun. The panels expected to produce about 50 kilowatts of electricity, enough to power about half a dozen households once they are online in about two weeks. "Whatever the power that is produced at this facility will go right back into our system and back into our lines," says utility spokesman Miles McDaniel.

Producing electricity through the power of the sun is nothing new but it is a first for the county and a first for Riviera Utilities. If the experiment in electricity is successful more solar fields could be popping around the county in the future.