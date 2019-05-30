Fairhope woman visiting PCB hears "Shark!"

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) - A video made it to social media and across the web Wednesday showing a shark swimming close to a woman in Panama City Beach. The video was shot from a balcony at the Tidewater Resort overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

April White McNair is from Fairhope, but she's vacationing in Panama City Beach this week with her family. She heard the commotion Wednesday as the shark was spotted from above.

"We were on the beach and my husband and my daughter were in the water when they started yelling "shark!". I went to the shoreline to look and there was no evidence of a shark that I could see, but everybody slowly started to get out of the water," she tells us.

McNair tells News 5 she knows sharks are always in the water, but it definitely caught her attention Wednesday when it made such a close encounter with the swimmer.

"There was one swimmer out there for a while who seemed to linger out there," McNair says.

The video appears to show the shark near a swimmer, but there are no reports that the shark was acting aggressively towards her.